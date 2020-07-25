In the UFC Fight Island 3 main event Robert Whittaker returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the middleweight title to Israel Adesanya. He faces off against English standout Darren Till who made a successful 185lb debut last time out beating Kelvin Gastelum over three rounds. The winner will move one step closer to a shot at UFC gold. Who will that be? Let’s find out what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I’m going Darren Till in this one. Not only because he is a fellow scouser but because I think he is a force to be reckoned with – especially at 185lbs. I expect him to win the technical striking battle before finding a knockout punch in the middle rounds. Whittaker although a great fighter on his day is coming off a considerable layoff that was triggered by a huge knockout loss. I don’t expect the Aussie to be at his best tonight. For that reason, I think he will struggle against Till.

Prediction: Darren Till

Abhinav Kini: I think Robert Whittaker will return with a bang. He’s had a long break since his knockout defeat to Israel Adesanya and seems to be refreshed and hungry again. I also feel he’s superior to Till in every area and should get the knockout win.

Prediction: Robert Whittaker

Harry O’Connor: I think Till will try to play this fight like he did the Gastelum one, I think he will try and stay out of range with his kicks and jab and go for a points decision, however, I think Whittaker will stick it on Till a lot better than Gastelum did and there will be a lot more engagement. I think Rob will win by unanimous decision.

Prediction: Robert Whittaker

Ryan Maccarthy: Till stands a slight edge in fighting inside his preferences, which could lead to Whittaker over committing and eating one on the chin in my opinion. The stand-up game is Till’s advantage here and I think he plays this fight right with a defensive-minded approach and catching Whittaker coming in for the 3rd round TKO.

Prediction: Darren Till