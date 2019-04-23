Robert Whittaker Teases Fighting Adesanya On Khabib vs. Poirier Card

Robert Whittaker is set for a huge middleweight title unification fight with Israel Adesanya in Australia later this year.

To make it even bigger, “The Reaper” is open to having Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification fight on the same card.

UFC president Dana White declared after UFC 236 that any fight with Whittaker and Adesanya should take place in a stadium.

Responding to a suggestion from a fan page on Instagram, Whittaker agreed that White should pull all the stops by adding another title fight to the picture.

Nurmagomedov is expected to face Poirier in September. But rather than a fight in Sydney, “The Eagle” is expected to compete at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

There’s also the fact that should that fight even happen on the same card, it would likely be the main event over the anticipated Australasian affair.

Regardless, it would certainly add even more eyeballs to that potential pay-per-view card. However, it’s debatable as to whether or not the UFC should use two PPV headliner-worthy fights on one card.

What do you think?