Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Darren Till at UFC Fight Island 3, former Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker shared his willingness for a fast turnaround.

During the events post-fight press conference, Whittaker was asked if he would be interested in being the stand-in fighter for the upcoming title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa in September.

“Yeah that’s a great time, we have a bunch of guys Jacob and Izzy who are going to prepare for that time hopefully we can all get on that same card,” said Whittaker. “I’ll be preparing around that time so if we can all get on the same card that would be great. We have we’ll be getting ready and, we’ll be ready.”

Should Whittaker have the opportunity to stand in on the title fight he would either face off in a rematch against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who defeated Whittaker to claim the title in October of 2019. Whittaker shared his desire to run it back with Adesanya when speaking to the post-fight show on ESPN after the broadcast. If Israel should have to pull from his fight for whatever reason, Whittaker would face the middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa who is coming off a split decision victory over Yoel Romero.

Regarding opponents for his return, Whittaker shared that he does not want to chose and is willing to face whoever the UFC wants to give him.

“To be honest i don’t care, i never have. That’s why the UFC like me so much, cause they line them up i knock them down thats the plan.” Whittaker said. “I believe as fighters we shouldn’t be picking and choosing who we fight we just fight who they put in front of us, eventually you have to fight them all. Thats the game.”

Whittaker continued stating that his biggest concern right now was to get home and see his family and that not much else mattered to him at the moment.

Who would you like to see Whittaker face next?