Robert Whittaker Reveals When He Thinks He’ll Finish Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will finally settler their differences in the main event of UFC 243. The two have gone back-and-forth in interviews trash-talking each other and building up the fight.

Yet, when the two do step into the Octagon it will no doubt be a highly anticipated fight. Many want to see if Whittaker will be able to end the hype of Adesanya. Or, will “The Last Stylebender” be too much and become an undisputed UFC champion? According to the champ, he expects to hear “And Still” when it’s all said and done, and thinks he will finish the New Zealander early.

“That’s the biggest thing I took away from that fight,” Whittaker said to Triple M (h/t MMA Junkie). “If Gastelum can puts hands on him, I can puts hands on him. Honestly, I think I’m going to finish him. I’m definitely going to look for the finish, but I think I’m going to finish him somewhere in the second, third round.”

Although the two have done tons of interviews and press conferences, Whittaker isn’t letting it get under his skin. Instead, he doesn’t care what Adesanya has to say, as in just a few weeks’ time, they will get to fight.

“It’s kind of another mentality I’ve always had, is I don’t understand why we’re trash talking each other, because literally we’re going to be punishing each other within X-amount of weeks,” Whittaker said. “It’s like there’s no point. Anything you’ve got to say means nothing.”

This is no doubt a massive fight for the Oceanic region. They have an Aussie and a Kiwi fighting for a UFC belt. But, given Whittaker was born in New Zealand, many think he may have some fans from there cheering him on. Yet, he doesn’t care about any of that.

“Who cares?” Whittaker said. “It doesn’t matter, because it’s only going to boost the combat sports game in New Zealand and Australia. At the end of the day, as much as we love the rivalry, we love each other a lot more than everybody else anyway, so this is going to be the biggest combat sports fight in the history of the game in this part of the world, and I’m pumped to be a part of it.”

