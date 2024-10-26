Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: The Reaper Anticipates a Grueling Five-Round Battle at UFC 308 ‘I’m Coming for War’

The former UFC middleweight champion ‘The Reaper’ Robert Whittaker knows how challenging his upcoming fight against ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev will be, and the athlete is ready for the challenge at UFC 308 live from Abu Dhabi.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

The Kiwi-Australian athlete Robert Whittaker is best known for his multiple wars against the dangerous Olympic medalist Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya. Combined, he fought these two men for a total of sixteen rounds of MMA.

‘Borz‘ Khamzat Chimaev is an unbeaten MMA fighter who entered the UFC with an impressive win streak. He captured wins in a series of fights by quick KO/TKO in just a matter of months. Years later, he has struggled with weight cuts and illnesses but is now back in action. ‘The Wolf’ comes from a wrestling base but is always down for a striking scrap and can KO opponents on the feet.

The middleweight bout is likely a title eliminator. With a good performance, the winner of this fight will likely fight Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight crown. ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker is ready for a long five-round war against Chimaev at UFC 308.

Speaking in a pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, Whittaker said of Khamzat Chimaev: