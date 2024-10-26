Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev: The Reaper Anticipates a Grueling Five-Round Battle at UFC 308 ‘I’m Coming for War’
The former UFC middleweight champion ‘The Reaper’ Robert Whittaker knows how challenging his upcoming fight against ‘Borz’ Khamzat Chimaev will be, and the athlete is ready for the challenge at UFC 308 live from Abu Dhabi.
The Kiwi-Australian athlete Robert Whittaker is best known for his multiple wars against the dangerous Olympic medalist Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya. Combined, he fought these two men for a total of sixteen rounds of MMA.
‘Borz‘ Khamzat Chimaev is an unbeaten MMA fighter who entered the UFC with an impressive win streak. He captured wins in a series of fights by quick KO/TKO in just a matter of months. Years later, he has struggled with weight cuts and illnesses but is now back in action. ‘The Wolf’ comes from a wrestling base but is always down for a striking scrap and can KO opponents on the feet.
The middleweight bout is likely a title eliminator. With a good performance, the winner of this fight will likely fight Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight crown. ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker is ready for a long five-round war against Chimaev at UFC 308.
Speaking in a pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, Whittaker said of Khamzat Chimaev:
“I am expecting him to come out hard and aggressive from the first second to the last. And I have prepared accordingly for that. I’ve prepared for the hardest fight of my life, to start extremely hard, like sprinting for the first 5 to 10 minutes, but also drag it out the five [rounds]. I’m ready to sprint for 25 minutes if so, and I’m coming for war.
“I’m good at what I do. I’m a different fighter than he’s fought before, and I guess maybe the fact that I know how to lose gives me strength; it gives me a reason why I don’t like being there, why I don’t want that to be my reality. It sucks, so I’m going to go out there and give him a taste of it.”