Khamzat Chimaev Reveals He’s Outearning UFC Champions Ahead of Whittaker Showdown

Khamzat Chimaev claims that he’s bringing home a bigger bag than most UFC champions these days.

After a year-long layoff, ‘Borz’ will return to the Octagon on Saturday for a high-stakes showdown with former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker.

The winner will likely emerge as the next man in line for a shot at the division’s top prize, currently held by South African sensation Dricus Du Plessis.

But even before earning his first shot at UFC gold, Chimaev says he’s already being paid like a champion.

“I’m happy with the money,” Chimaev said at Wednesday’s UFC 308 media day. “I’m making more money than any champions. Money is not changing (me). People will be the same. I’m staying humble as I was before” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Khamzat Chimaev plans to impose his will against Robert whittaker

Chimaev goes into UFC 308 with an unbeaten record of 13-0, seven of those wins coming inside the Octagon. Around this same time last year, ‘Borz’ scored a majority decision victory over ex-champion Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi.

As for how he sees things playing out against ‘The Reaper,’ Chiamev is confident that he’ll be able to impose his will and put Whittaker on the mat, just as he did against Usman.

“Who did stop my takedowns?” Chimaev said. “Nobody. I don’t think this guy will be different. Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champion, and he took down everyone. But, I took him down, I dominated him in the rounds, easy. What’s going to be different with Taekwondo or karate guy?”

Whittaker, on the other hand, has won three of his last four, including back-to-back Ws against Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. He was originally scheduled to meet Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia in June, but ‘Borz’ bowed out of the bout after becoming violently ill days away from fight night.