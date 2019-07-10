Robert Whittaker Feels ‘On Top Of The World’ Ahead Of UFC 243

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker feels the fittest and strongest he’s ever been ahead of his title unification fight with Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker and Adesanya are set to collide at UFC 243 on October 6. While the venue is still not confirmed as of now, it is undoubtedly the biggest Australasian fight in combat sports, and is more than likely to take place in Australia.

However, the last two times Whittaker has been scheduled to fight in Australia, he’s had to pull out through injury. Most recently, he pulled out on the day of his UFC 234 fight with Kelvin Gastelum in February after requiring surgery for a twisted and collapsed bowel in addition to an internal hernia of the intestine. Those concerns remain ahead of UFC 243, as Adesanya is even willing to wager than “The Reaper” pulls out again.

But having gone under the knife, Whittaker now feels better than ever and claims his surgery even corrected things he had no idea were wrong with his body:

“It’s been great,” Whittaker told ESPN. “Better than ever. The surgery corrected a lot of things I didn’t realize I had wrong with me. So to be able to train now at full capacity, knowing I’m very healthy, probably the healthiest, strongest, fittest I’ve ever been…I’m still plenty of weeks out from the fight.

“So I feel great, I feel on top of the world. I really look forward to putting my body to the test later on.”

Hopefully, Whittaker remains healthy as it’s hard to see the UFC not stripping him if he potentially pulls out a third time as champion.

