Robert Whittaker Explains Why He’s Happy To Have Not Fought Michael Bisping

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is glad that he didn’t have to fight Michael Bisping.

Whittaker is slated to make his first title defense against Yoel Romero in the main event of the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

While speaking with the media last week, he admitted that although he campaigned for a fight against the former middleweight champion last summer, he is happy that the fight never took place.

“I think he’s a true warrior,” Whittaker said of Bisping on a UFC 225 media conference call (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I really do. He’s done it all. He’s lost, he’s won, and he’s become champion. He’s a true test of endurance and determination. I really do, I think a lot of people can learn a thing or two watching his career. “In terms of fighting him, from one fighter to another, there’s a lot of respect in terms of wanting to fight each other. There would’ve been a lot of respect there and a lot of honor earned, but I’m happy not to have fought him, just due to the fact that I’ve always watched him and, if I’m going to be honest with myself, I’m a bit of a fan of his, to be honest.”

Whittaker won the interim title when he beat Romero back at UFC 213 in July. Then the promotion made him the champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the strap due to a medical condition in December after beating Bisping at UFC 217 to win it.

As a result of Whittaker dealing with a staph infection in his stomach and did not receive proper treatment, he was forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

This led to the promotion booking an interim title bout between top contenders Rockhold and Romero. With Romero picking up the win over Rockhold, he became #1 contender for the title.

“Creating a legacy is one of my overall objectives in my career as a fighter,” Whittaker said. “And it didn’t stop when I got sick. That is part of the legacy and that is part of my journey. Being sick and going through those turmoils and hardships is what makes the rewards so sweet, or what makes getting over those bumps and those obstacles so glorifying. “[Romero] is a tough guy. He’s the No. 1 contender, and after beating Rockhold, he deserves a shot. He’s beaten everybody else. There’s just me and him now. Defending the belt doesn’t mean much to me. My ultimate goal is just to fight the top dogs, the boogeymen, the bad guys. So I look forward to fighting Romero.”