Robert Whittaker Downplays Kelvin Gastelum’s “War” Comments

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker doesn’t think he has been in too many wars in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

That’s opposed to what Whittaker’s next opponent, Kelvin Gastelum, thinks. The pair are coaching opposite each other on this season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

After that, they’ll collide with the 185-pound championship on the line. A venue and date for that fight has yet to be announced.

Last month Gastelum said he thinks Whittaker has been in too many wars inside the cage. Especially off back-to-back fights with Yoel Romero:

“I don’t know that he’s going to be the same fighter after these fights, after these wars that he’s been in,” Gastelum said. “It takes a toll on the body, so we’ll see how he comes out after this hand surgery that he had.”

Speaking to media recently, Whittaker responded to Gastelum’s comments. The middleweight champ has a different take on the matter. With the exception of his fights with Romero, Whittaker said he hasn’t been hit much.

He believes Gastelum is trying to make himself feel better with his comments (quotes via MMA Fighting):