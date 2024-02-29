Robert Whittaker laughs off near-KO loss to Paulo Costa in UFC 298 fight: ‘That spinning kick should’ve killed me’

Former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker explains his mindset heading into his recent fight with Paulo Costa.

Following his knockout loss against Dricus Du Plessis last July, there was questions on whether Whittaker was still the same fighter, if the years of campaigning at the top level had caught up to him. However, Whittaker would bounce back with a decision win over the bruising Paulo Costa at UFC 298 and would battle through adversity to do so.

Towards the end of the first round Costa would land a spinning wheel kick which would rock Robert Whittaker, leaving him limp legged staggering backwards to the cage.

Whittaker would recover well, pulling away and winning the last two rounds. Reacting to the victory, ‘The Reaper’ would make light of the tough moment and poke fun at his doubters.

“I’ve never been spinning wheel kicked in my life,” Whittaker explained on his MMArcade podcast. “His kicks were so fast in that first round.

“Everyone in comments, any comment anywhere, especially after the Dricus fight: Whittaker’s chin’s gone, he’s a wash,” he continued. “Mate, my chin’s back. I don’t know where it went on vacation, but it’s back, dude (laughs). He’s come back and he’s clocked in. That kick should have killed me.” (H/T MMA Mania)

What’s next for Robert Whittaker?

With the win, Whittaker puts himself firmly back into the title picture and could be one solid win away from another crack at the belt. Having already fought the rest of the top five, the logical next fight would be against Sean Strickland, who is also coming off a loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Whittaker proved he still has something left in the tank, and with the ever-changing middleweight division, who knows what could happen.

Do you think Robert Whittaker will become UFC champion again?