Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has said that he does not find Israel Adesanya’s revenge on Alex Pereira’s son amusing.

Following ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ stunning finish over Pereira at UFC 287, Adesanya broke out a frenzy of celebrations, including a mock replica which dates all the way back to his kickboxing match with Pereira.

Whittaker, who has shared the octagon with Adesanya twice before, may not have ever lashed out at the current champion, but they certainly don’t see eye-to-eye.

Robert Whittaker questions Israel Adesanya motives in UFC 287 celebration

During an interview with Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker spoke out against the celebration and said that it does not transcend the definition of revenge in this case.

“Mate you don’t get revenge on a five-year-old,” Robert Whittaker told Submission Radio. Any kid that has slighted me in the world, what am I doing? Writing [their names] in my book and then getting them back in 10 years’ time. Dude, Israel has a little black book of anybody that crosses him, he puts their name down.”

Looking back at their first meeting in a record-breaking attendance at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Adesanya made sure to add Whittaker’s name to his book.

Adesanya has received a mixed result of opinions regarding his celebration, with many classifying it as savage and others describing it as petty and unnecessary.

Although in a typical Adesanya fashion, he will not be concerned with what anyone thinks of him, and he certainly had an abundance of emotions he was ready to release after finally defeating his old foe.

As for Whittaker, he may have come up short against the champion twice before, but with Adesanya already defeating many of the contenders at 185, Robert Whittaker may soon be given a final opportunity.

‘The Reaper’ said that he came to the realization following UFC 287 that the only man he would like to forcefully take back the belt from is Adesanya.

“My key feeling for the fight, when Izzy won, was happy. I was happy, man. Because, I didn’t realize it until it almost didn’t happen, that I want to fight Israel. I want to take that belt back from Israel, not Pereira. Everyone was saying, ‘Pereira is a better fight for Rob. Can’t wait to see Rob fight Pereira. Pereira beats Izzy [then] Rob beats Pereira.’ Fresh blood is fresh blood… but now after seeing that it was almost a thing, I could’ve been fighting Pereira next, I realized that I want to fight Adesanya. I want to get the belt back from Adesanya.”