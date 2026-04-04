Epic Slugfest! José Delano Tops Robert Ruchała in Thrilling Battle – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

José Delano outslugged Robert Ruchała in an entertaining back-and-forth battle to kick off the UFC Vegas 115 main card on Saturday.

Both fighters got after it in the opening round. Ruchała was the more active of the two, but Delano was much more effective with his striking, mixing up his jabs and kicks at close range. That trend continued in the second as Delano appeared to gain confidence, busting up Ruchała’s nose throughout the stanza.

With the fight potentially tied up, Ruchała and Delano came out swinging in the third. Just over two minutes left in the fight, Ruchała clinched up and looked to put Delano on the mat. However, it was Delano who got the upper hand, securing double underhooks and nearly putting Ruchała on the mat.

The only thing that kept Ruchała upright was a blatant fence grab with both hands that prompted referee Keith Peterson to pause the contest and deduct a point from Ruchała.

Upon the restart, Ruchała and Delano continued to fight along the fence before separating with a minute left on the clock.

After losing a point, Ruchała likely needed a finish to secure a victory, though the ‘Faker’ showed little urgency in the waning moments. In the end, we went to the scorecards for what would be an unsurprising decision.

Official Result: José Delano def. Robert Ruchała via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27).

Check Out Highlights From Robert Ruchała vs. José Delano at UFC Vegas 115:

Una guerra de golpeo de inicio a fin!#UFCVegas115 | En vivo por @pplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/IcjVG0VG5N — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 5, 2026

Fim de luta! 🔥 Quem levou a melhor? #UFCVegas115



[ Assista AO VIVO no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/Y02JDuSELP — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) April 5, 2026