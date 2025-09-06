William Gomis Grinds Past Robert Ruchała for Huge Decision Win: UFC Paris Highlights

William Gomis grinded out an impressive unanimous decision victory over Robert Ruchała in the UFC Paris main card opener on Saturday night.

After a relatively close opening round, Ruchała flexed his grappling game in the second, taking down Gomis with more than three minutes to go in the round. Gomis eventually got back on his feet, though he likely surrendered the stanza on the scorecards.

With the fight hanging in the balance, Gomis started to turn it up in the final five minutes. Ruchała was more than game, but with his gas tank quickly depleting, Gomis landed a late takedown and appeared to bag both the round and the fight.

Official Result: William Gomis def. Robert Ruchała via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała at UFC Paris:

