David Martinez Shocks Rob Font with Unanimous Decision Win – Noche UFC Highlights
David Martinez punched his ticket to the bantamweight top 10 with an impressive performance against Rob Font in the Noche UFC co-main event.
While Font came out looking to put pressure on Martinez early, it was Martinez who outstruck Font by a significant margin. Martinez also did an excellent job of mixing up his strikes, targeting Font’s lead leg and midsection with a series of kicks.
The second round was fairly competitive, but Martinez started to take over in the third as Font’s offense started to slow. With only a few ticks left on the clock, Martinez delivered an all-out blitz, catching Font with a late right that sent the top-10-ranked contender to the canvas. Martinez unleashed a flurry of strikes on the mat, securing the round and scoring the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career thus far.
Official Result: David Martinez def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).