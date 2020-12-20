Scoring arguably the biggest win of his professional career, New England Cartel mainstay, Rob Font scores a massive first-round knockout win over one-time bantamweight title challenger, ‘Magic’ Marlon Moraes.

Surving a couple of early takedowns in the first-two minutes from the Nova Friburgo, Font defended well off his back, and despite partially eating a patented whipping switch kick, kept his composure to Stun the former WSOF champion on the feet.

Utilizing massive hooks and straights, the Massachusetts native stunned and dropped Moraes with referee, Marc Goddard keeping a close eye on the #3 ranked Moraes. Eventually sealing the deal and doing enough for Goddard to step in, Font landed a punshing elbow from guard before a couple more ground-and-pound strikes.

While speaking with former two-weight world champion and UFC colour-commentator, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier afterwards, Font noted the impending return of former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw.

Below, check out the highlights from Font’s big career finish of Brazilian Muay Thai ace, Moraes.

DONE IN ONE! 😳



Precision and power on display from Rob Font! 👏#UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/v2ZMXwepeL — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 20, 2020