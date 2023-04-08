Returning to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since a May 2021 win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, perennial bantamweight contender, Rob Font turns in a brutal first round knockout win over top-15 contender, Adrian Yanez on the main card of UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.

Ront, a staple of the New England Cartel, had been sidelined since suffering a decision loss against recent UFC San Diego headliner, Marlon Vera — which came off the back of a decision loss to former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo.

The Massachusetts native managed to return to winning-ways tonight, however, and in quite spectacular fashion. Engaging in a back-and-forth firefight, eventually making space and dropping the streaking Yanez with a right hand, dropping the latter.

Immediately following Yanez to the ground, Font managed to land a slew of ground strikes, taking out Yanez in the opening round with a stunning TKO victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Rob Font’s stunning knockout win at UFC 287