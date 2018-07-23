Road To The Octagon: UFC On FOX 30

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Calgary (also known as UFC on FOX 30) to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with the main card set to air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET with the preliminary card will be split between FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET following early prelims on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event and rounding out this four-bout main card is Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout and Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout.

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will serve as the headline for the preliminary portion of this card.

You can watch the full episode here: