Irish mixed martial artist Ian Garry saw two potential routes for his future as a competitor. With a successful UFC debut under his belt, the welterweight contender had to choose whether to remain in a big fish in Ireland or move to the US to up his ante against fellow sharks.

“There’s obviously advantages to staying in Ireland,” said Garry speaking to Sherdog, “Like if I stayed in Ireland, I’d be the guy. But I don’t want to be the guy. I want to be pushed.” (transcribed by Bloody Elbow).

Garry retained his undefeated streak of 8-0 during his UFC 273 debut, which saw him pick up a first-round finish. Garry chalks up his victory to venturing to the States to sharpen his skills at Sanford MMA with Henri Hooft.

Ian Garry draws comparisons to Conor McGregor



Due to his nationality, the comparisons to UFC megastar Conor McGregor were an inevitability for Garry. Still, unlike the Notorious one- who has never strayed from SBG Ireland and the esteemed Coach John Kavanagh– Garry wanted to hone his skills against a diverse roster of training partners.

“The guys I’m stepping onto the mats, they f-king hand hidings out every day to everyone. There’s not a single person in this gym that wins every round, that wins every minute sparring. It is tough.”

Showing a tremendous amount of foresight, which aligns with his nickname “the future,” Garry is less concerned with getting an ego boost from his accomplishments in Ireland and more concerned with hitting the mats and putting in the work to pursue grander glory.

“That’s the thing I was happiest about when I came here. I’m gonna be in a gym with like- essentially if you go through the mindset- 40 me’s who think the same way. I want to win every round; I want to win every second of every round, every single day I wake up.”

Only time will tell if Garry rises to the top of the UFC’s welterweight division, but one thing is unmistakably certain: “the future” has his eyes on the same.

