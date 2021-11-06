Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Ian Garry stretched his undefeated record to 7-0 in his promotional debut at UFC 268.

In the first round, he was beaten to the punch by Jordan Williams as he looked for the counter.

As the final few seconds of the opening frame ticked away, Garry slid back and uncorked a beautiful shot that rocked Williams badly. The Irishman followed up with several shots that put his man to the floor and ‘The Future’ didn’t even bother to jump down to land more damage, the fight was over – check out the highlights below.


Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

