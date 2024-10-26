Rinat Fakhretdinov continues unbeaten run with dubious decision over Carlos Leal – UFC 308 Highlights

Now the proud holder of the longest unbeaten streak under the banner of the UFC, Russian challenger Rinat Fakhretdinov turned in a controversial unanimous decision win over Carlos Leal in their UFC 308 preliminary card opener — to the claims of much-scrutiny from critics and fans alike.

Fakhretdinov, who most recently featured earlier this year in a close split decision win over Danish veteran, Nicolas Dalby in Saudi Arabia, improving his unbeaten Octagon run to six straight fights following today’s win over Leal.

However, across social media, a host of fans and reporters within the mixed martial arts community alike voiced their displeasure with the victory awarded to the Russian by the sitting judges.

“Dana, they’re making a mockery of the organization you’ve built by rigging fights every single time in Abu Dhabi,” A user posted on X. “You have to FIX THIS. Carlos Leal dominated Rinat Fakhretdinov.”

“You know when they do that thing where they tell a judge to f*ck off halfway through the event?” Oscar Willis posted. “Let’s do that.”

“Presented with the major caveat that stats do not tell the definitive story of a fight and that scoring R1 for Rinat Fakhretdinov is clearly bad judging.”

Below, catch the highlights from Rinat Fakhretdinov’s win over Carlos Leal at UFC 308

