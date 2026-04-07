Rin Nakai’s 14‑Fight Streak Meets Her Toughest Battle Outside the Cage – Litigation

Former UFC athlete Rin Nakai is in the middle of two very different streaks right now: a 14‑fight run without a loss in MMA, and an increasingly public fight over her reputation and working relationships.

Rin Nakai

Japan’s Rin Nakai lists a record of 32 fights with 29 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, with her only defeats coming in the UFC against Miesha Tate and Leslie Smith at bantamweight. Since the Smith loss in 2016, she has not been beaten, and her own materials promote a 13‑finish streak, noting that 23 of her 29 wins have come by stoppage.

UFC veteran & Deep Jewels Flyweight Champion, Rin Nakai, puts Namiko Kawabata out cold with a guillotine in the third round! #DEEPJEWELS45



pic.twitter.com/JyrHQ9Lbck — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 26, 2024

That unbeaten stretch runs through Rizin, Pancrase, DEEP, HEAT and DEEP JEWELS, including a rear‑naked choke against Kanako Murata in Rizin and recent wins over Shizuka Sugiyama, Te-a, Aoi Kuriyama, HIME and Suzuki “BOSS” Haruka.

Her profile also doubles as a pitch deck, stressing that she is the current DEEP JEWELS flyweight champion and a former Pancrase bantamweight and VALKYRIE open‑weight champion. It highlights her early run through promotions like SMACKGIRL and Valkyrie, her long‑time connection to Shooto Dojo Shikoku under head coach Fumio Usami, and her switch in focus from heavy powerlifting numbers to lighter training as her career has gone on. The document leans into the idea that she is “undefeated except for two UFC losses at bantamweight” and repeats her ambition to be the best female flyweight in the world on a major global stage.

The timeline runs through Japan’s niche women’s shows into Pancrase and DEEP JEWELS, alongside a long spell at Shooto Dojo Shikoku under Fumio Usami and a shift from heavy powerlifting toward MMA‑specific work as she moved into her late thirties.

Rin Nakai’s next assignment is set for May 24 at DEEP JEWELS 53 in Tokyo’s New Pier Hall, where she will make her first defence of the DEEP JEWELS flyweight title against rising contender Yuka Okutomi in a three‑round, five‑judge championship bout. Nakai, now 39, returns to the promotion after a year and a half away, coming off a long win streak that includes finishing Shoko Fujita, Te-a and Shizuka Sugiyama in the 2022 flyweight grand prix before submitting Aoi Kuriyama in 2023 and then tapping HIME and stopping Suzuki “BOSS” Haruka in 2024.

Okutomi, 27, brings a different profile as a former amateur standout who went 5‑0 under the DEEP JEWELS amateur banner, then moved to 4‑1 with one no contest as a pro while simultaneously winning the under‑65kg title at the All‑Japan Women’s Sumo Championships and taking silver in the open‑weight division, plus a gold at the JBJJF All‑Japan Open as a brown belt in Brazilian jiu‑jitsu.

The matchup is framed in Japan as a test of how far Okutomi has managed to blend her sumo base into MMA over the past year, and whether that hybrid style can keep Nakai’s top pressure and submission game in check in what will be the champion’s first outing since contract trouble led to the cancellation of a planned US appearance with IGNITE Fights in March.

Legal Issues

Away from the cage, the story gets more tangled. In early 2026, US regional promotion IGNITE Fights posted a statement on X saying it wanted to “set the record straight” regarding “Usami and Rin Nakai’s business practices,” indicating that it was cutting ties and framing the move as a matter of respect toward Japan.

私は自分の意思で発言し、自分の意思で行動しています、そういう事も動画の中で私は言っています。 — Rin Nakai 中井りん (@RinNakai2) March 10, 2026

Around the same time, Japanese outlets picked up that angle and described frustration over negotiations, schedule changes and what one report called a lack of professionalism, adding fuel to existing complaints in Japanese fight circles about how Usami handles her career.

Japanese reporting paints the case as a mix of contract trouble and deep concern over control in Nakai’s camp, rather than as a simple match cancellation. Encount’s piece on IGNITE Fights’ statement explains that the US promotion publicly cut ties with Nakai and gym director Fumio Usami, criticising their “business practices” and saying it had no time or patience to deal with a professional athlete who lacks a proper professional attitude, after negotiations over weight, timing and injuries repeatedly fell apart.

Around this, Japanese commentators and fighters – including analyst Shinya Aoki in a detailed Note essay – discuss Giancarlo’s allegations and describe the Nakai–Usami relationship as “shihai-teki” (dominating/controlling), questioning whether her choices are genuinely her own and framing the situation as a worrying power imbalance more than a simple manager–fighter dispute.

At the same time, a separate wave of content accused Usami of controlling behavior, claims that then fed into English‑language breakdowns and “exposed” videos. Nakai has pushed back hard. In a March 2026 YouTube statement, also promoted on her Instagram, she says she and Director Usami stayed quiet because they are working with a lawyer and the police, calls the abuse and control stories “false information,” and insists she is “completely free” and acting by her own will.

She warns that videos and posts repeating those claims may amount to defamation and obstruction of business, and says evidence has already been preserved as legal procedures move forward.

Back in 2021, she used X to complain about a Japanese troll repeatedly writing about her and Usami and spreading it via blog and social media, a situation covered by AsianMMA as an earlier example of her taking online attacks seriously. Now the stakes are higher, because the criticism is tied directly to sponsors, promoters and international bookings at the same time her win streak and finishing rate make her one of the most successful active flyweights outside a major US promotion.