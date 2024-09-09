Breaking: Rico Verhoeven’s Next Fight: Dec 7 against GLORY 95 Main Event Winner – Levi Rigters vs Bahram Rajabzadeh

Breaking news: Rico Verhoeven’s Next Fight is set to go down at GLORY Collision 7 booked for December 7, he will face the winner of Levi Rigters vs Bahram Rajabzadeh. The GLORY 95 headlining fight will decide who the heavyweight king will next face with his GLORY title on the line. This news was recently announced by GLORY Kickboxing.

Rico Verhoeven’s Next Fight

‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven has held his Glory heavyweight throne with an iron grip for a decade. Most recently, he won a one-night Grand Prix defeating three heavyweight strikers in one night. Throughout his career, he defeated many notable opponents but his biggest rival is the Dutch-Moroccan kickboxing legend Badr Hari.

During the single-night tournament, Verhoeven faced the towering Levi Rigters in the final, and the two traded knockdowns until ultimately Rigters could not get back to his feet and Verhoeven was declared the victor.

Levi Rigters vs Bahram Rajabzadeh

GLORY 95 on September 21 will see Levi Rigters vs Bahram Rajabzadeh in the main event. It is a rematch as these two met in the aforementioned GLORY heavyweight Grand Prix earlier this year. Rigters was able to score a knockdown to secure the victory but Rajabzadeh protested claiming he was not knocked down. Now, Rajabzadeh gets his chance to avenge this loss.

Bahram Rajabzadeh is celebrated for his aggressive forward style, he is always aiming for a knockout. Rajabzadeh is dangerous with all limbs including his flurry of punches, knees, and head kicks. In total throughout his entire career, he has a knockout win rate of 87%.

The towering Levi Rigters has mastered the distance low kicks and packs a ton of power when he throws. In GLORY’s heavyweight division, Rigters has been able to capture knockouts by way of leg attacks. He will look to earn a victory to secure a future title shot and be Rico Verhoeven’s Next Fight.

Levi Rigters vs Bahram Rajabzadeh goes down on September 21 at GLORY 95, the winner will then punch their ticket to meet the heavyweight king. Rico Verhoeven’s Next Fight will be at GLORY Collision 7 booked for December 7 from the Gelredome, in the Netherlands.