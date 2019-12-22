Badr Hari Drops Rico Verhoeven Twice But Suffers Another Injury TKO (Video)

Spread the word!













The rematch everybody was waiting for delivered for the most part until history repeated itself. Badr Hari challenged Rico Verhoeven for the GLORY heavyweight title at GLORY Collision 2 on Saturday.

The pair fought back in December 2016 only for Hari to lose after suffering an arm injury. This time, Hari was focused and looking to end their unfinished business. He certainly had the upper hand as he not only dropped Verhoeven once but twice during the three rounds of action.

Badr looked real good up until his injury #Collision2 pic.twitter.com/EYiUnBqu1K — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 21, 2019

Verhoeven — who had previously never been dropped in his GLORY career – was in trouble but as Hari attempted a spinning wheel kick, he fell awkwardly on his ankle. As soon as he didn’t get up, the crowd started to worry.

Badr Hari hurt his ankle somehow during this kick and he's balling on the canvas. He's obviously pissed this happened during this huge fight. #Collision2 pic.twitter.com/vIzdL7r4LU — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 21, 2019

The referee soon started a ten-count and with Hari unable to get back to his feet, Verhoeven was once again awarded the TKO victory in unsatisfying faction.

Hari was devastated as he started shouting and crying as he had to get consoled by his team and Verhoeven.

Hopefully, we get a trilogy fight with a more definitive ending.

What did you make of the fight?