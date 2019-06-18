Ricardo Ramos, Jordan Griffin Receive New Opponents For UFC Minneapolis

Spread the word!













Ricardo Ramos and Jordan Griffin have both been given new opponents ahead of UFC Minneapolis which takes place June 30 at Target Center.

Ramos was originally supposed to face Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight contest. However, the latter pulled out for undisclosed reasons last week. Instead, the Brazilian will now face promotional newcomer Journey Newson.

Newson is 7-1 and most recently competed at COGA 60 last year in February. He will now get the biggest opportunity of his career when he makes his promotional bow later this month. As for Ramos, it is a chance to get back to winning ways after suffering his first UFC defeat via TKO at the hands of Said Nurmagomedov in February. He was previously 3-0 in the UFC.

Griffin, meanwhile, will also face a short-notice UFC newcomer in Vince Murdock in a featherweight clash. Griffin suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Dan Ige in his official UFC debut in December, and was also looking to get back to winning ways against Chas Skelly. However, Skelly had to pull out through injury.

Stepping in for Skelly is Murdock, who is 10-5 and currently on a two-fight losing streak, having last competed in March last year. Both bouts were announced on the UFC’s official website.

UFC Minneapolis will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and former champion Junior dos Santos.