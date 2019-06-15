Sergio Pettis Pulls From UFC Minneapolis Fight Against Ricardo Ramos

Spread the word!













Sergio Pettis is no longer slated to compete at the upcoming UFC Minneapolis event, as he has pulled out of his scheduled fight.

The younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis was set to fight Ricardo Ramos at the event. However, he has pulled out for an undisclosed reason, according to MMA Junkie. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Pettis suffered back-to-back losses in his last outings against Jussier Formiga and Rob Font. If Ramos stays on the card, then he will look to rebound from the first promotional loss that he suffered via TKO to Said Nurmagomedov in his last bout at UFC on ESPN +2.

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main card will air on ESPN.

The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos

Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Robertsv

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)