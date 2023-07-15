Undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Rhys McKee is reportedly in line for his second debut under the banner of the UFC, taking on Ange Loosa at an upcoming UFC Fight Night Paris event on September 2. from the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

McKee, a prior two-fight veteran under the banner of the Dana White-led UFC, debuted on short-notice inside the Octagon back in the summer of 2020, suffering a stunning first round ground strikes TKO loss against the current number four ranked, Khamzat Chimaev.

Returning in November of that year at the UFC Apex facility, Rhys McKee’s time under the banner of the organization came to a halt following a close decision defeat to grizzled veteran, Alex Morono also at the welterweight limit.

Returning to the Graham Boylan-led Cage Warriors off the back of his two-fight salvo with the UFC, Ballymena striker, McKee would enjoy a three-fight winning run over Aleksi Mantykivi, and Justin Burlinson with three round strikes win, before landing an April corner stoppage win over UFC veteran, Jim Wallhead at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Rhys McKee takes on Switzerland native, Ange Loosa in September

And according to a report overnight from Alex Behunin, McKee is now in line for a second Octagon stint, taking on the aforenoted, Loosa at UFC Fight Night Paris in the Octagon’s return to France in September.

“Breaking,” Behunin tweeted. “Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee is in the works for #UFCParis on September 2, per sources.”

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee is in the works for #UFCParis on September 2, per sources pic.twitter.com/HSba0JkDLe — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 14, 2023

Himself boasting a 9-3 professional record, Swiss striker, Loosa – who suffered a defeat to incoming UFC Vegas 77 co-headliner, Jack Della Maddalena on Dana White’s Contender Series – has so far amassed a 1-1 promotional record, dropping a loss to Mounir Lazzez in his debut, before rebounding back in August of last year at UFC 278 with a unanimous decision win over A.J. Fletcher.

UFC Fight Night Paris takes place on September 2. from the Accor Arena in Paris, France – with former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane headlining against grappling talent, Sergei Spivak.