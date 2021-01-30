Light-heavyweight contenders Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka will no longer throw down at UFC Vegas 20 on February 27.

Reyes was hoping to propel himself back into the 205lb title mix after falling short in consecutive title fights.

UFC newcomer Prochazka made a big splash in his promotional debut by knocking out former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.



“The fight has been postponed from February 27th but I’m looking forward to fighting Reyes in the near future, and wish him a quick recovery,” Prochazka wrote on Twitter.

Zápas 27.2.2021 byl sice odložen, ale na zápas s Dominikem se co nejdříve těším. Teď mu přeji brzké uzdravení. pic.twitter.com/63x4pDtGjd — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 30, 2021

Before this announcement fight fans already knew something was up, as heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik revealed his upcoming fight with Ciryl Gane will now take place over five rounds on February 27.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my fight against Ciryl Gane got rescheduled for February 27! 5×5 minutes main card,” Rozenstruik wrote. “Spread the word!”

The heavyweight pair were originally scheduled to fight at the UFC Fight Night card on March 13. Rozenstruik and Gane had been set to scrap for three rounds on the undercard of Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev but will now square off two weeks earlier in the main event slot.

Gane stretched his perfect record to 7-0 last time out. The Frenchman picked up the biggest win of his career when he stopped former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos at UFC 256.

Rozenstruik also beat Dos Santos last time out. ‘Big Boi’ stopped the Brazillian in round two of their fight at UFC 252. Prior to that he was vicously knocked out by Francis Ngannou. Rozenstruik also holds a high-profile knockout win over Alistair Overeem.

UFC Vegas 20 Fight Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises

Raphael Assuncao vs. Raoni Barcelos

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo

Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira

Hannah Cifers vs. Emily Whitmire

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence

