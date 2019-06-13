Report: UFC Attempting To Move Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold To San Antonio Card

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold could be moved back to a different date if the UFC gets what they want.

The two stars are slated to meet in a light heavyweight bout at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to Kevin Iole, the promotion wants to move it to the UFC San Antonio event on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Luke Rockhold To Change Dates

The MMA reporter also noted that a rumored women’s flyweight title fight between champ Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche is not happening in San Antonio. It should be noted that the UFC has yet to announce either fight. He wrote the following:

“The UFC is trying to move Jan Blachowicz versus Luke Rockhold off of UFC 239 on July 6 and put it on UFC on ESPN 4 on July 20 in San Antonio. Not done, but in the works. UFC not looking at a Shevchenko-Carmouche bout for that date at this time.”

The UFC 239 PPV event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Here is what current card looks like: