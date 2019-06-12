Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Being Discussed For UFC San Antonio Main Event

Spread the word!













Valentina Shevchenko’s next UFC women’s flyweight title defense might come sooner than expected.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is looking to book Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC San Antonio on July 20:

“UFC needs a main event for 7/20 in San Antonio. One option that has been discussed recently is Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche for the women’s flyweight title. Carmouche beat Shevchenko back in 2010. That was Shevchenko’s first pro loss.”

UFC on ESPN 4 takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 20. Shevchenko is currently on a three-fight win streak. That win streak includes wins over Priscila Cachoeira, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Jessica Eye. “The Bullet” captured the vacant flyweight title against Jędrzejczyk in December.

Shevchenko’s only losses came against Amanda Nunes at 135 pounds. The latter being for the women’s bantamweight title, a fight she lost via split decision but many believe she should’ve won. In her last fight, Shevchenko successfully defended her title against Jessica Eye at UFC 238. Shevchenko uncorked a hellacious second-round head kick knockout for the win.

Outside of the UFC, the last woman to defeat Shevchenko was Liz Carmouche. Carmouche defeated Shevchenko in 2010 under the C3 Fights banner via TKO due to a doctor stoppage. Currently, Carmouche is on a two-fight win streak at 125 pounds. Those victories came against Jennifer Maia and Lucie Pudilová.