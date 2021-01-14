Ryan Hall finally has a fight.

That’s according to BJ Penn who report that a featherweight bout between the jiu-jitsu black belt and Dan Ige has been agreed to for the UFC’s upcoming March 13 event. The contracts have already been sent out though there is no location for the event as of now.

Hall hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins back in July 2019. He was set to face Ricardo Lamas next only to pull out due to injury. He has since had trouble landing a ranked opponent as he would label himself the most ducked fighter in the UFC.

Most recently, Hall had been calling out The Korean Zombie and was frustrated with the former title challenger not responding to him. However, he previously called out Ige as well.

“Dan Ige is a warrior who always puts on a great show, has clearly demonstrated a willingness to test himself against the best, and we’re next door in the featherweight rankings. What do you think, @dynamitedan808? Fight Island in January?”

It appears Ige is game.

Ask and you shall receive 💪🏽 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 14, 2021

Ige last competed in July when he was outpointed by Calvin Kattar. It was his first loss since January 2018 and he will be looking to return to the win column soon.

Currently ranked No. 11, it is also a big chance for Hall — ranked No. 13 — to further move up the ranks. All in all, it promises to be a great fight and the biggest test of Hall’s career.

Who do you have winning?