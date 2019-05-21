Report: Robbie Lawler Only Wanted Woodley & Askren Rematches

Spread the word!













Earlier today, news broke that the anticipated Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou heavyweight bout had been moved from July 6’s UFC 239 to the main event of June 29’s UFC Minneapolis.

The Minnesota card needed a main event after Tyron Woodley withdrew from his rematch with Robbie Lawler last week. A huge number of welterweight contenders campaigned for the right to face former champion Lawler. But in the end, he apparently only wanted two fights.

According to Ariel Helwani, Lawler was looking to get back his losses to Woodley and Ben Askren. Nothing else interested him:

Lawler stands his ground. Nothing interested him outside of Woodley and Askren rematches. https://t.co/Tp97NjdKSp — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 21, 2019

Lawler lost his title to Woodley via first-round KO at July 2016’s UFC 201, ending his epic late-career surge to the title. He’s seen mixed results in the Octagon ever since, with his only win coming over Donald Cerrone. ‘Ruthless’ was well on his way to defeating Askren in “Funky’s” UFC debut back at March’s UFC 235, however.

A controversial submission call where Lawler ultimately appeared to be conscious led to another defeat. Talk of an immediate rematch with Askren arose, with UFC President Dana White saying the fight was next. But Askren ultimately signed on to fight Jorge Masvidal at July’s UFC 239.

Lawler had his chance to get back his loss to Woodley until “The Chosen One” pulled out to let his hand heal up. “Ruthless” wanted no other fight, so it seems he will stay on the sidelines for the time being waiting for one of his desired foes to agree.