Mike Perry could be back in action very soon.

As per multiple reports, Perry is set to face Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout. It is expected to take place at the UFC’s upcoming April 10 event.

No location or venue has been confirmed for the event as of yet, but it’s likely to take place in either Las Vegas or Yas Island.

I would like to fight at middleweight 185lbs. There are three competitors that come to mind. Joaquin Buckley Kevin Hollyn and Darren till — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 16, 2021

Despite only teasing a move to middleweight on Monday, Perry looks set to continue at 170 pounds as he will look to return to the win column against Rodriguez. “Platinum” last competed in November last year when he was outpointed by Tim Means.

Before that, he had snapped a two-fight losing streak by outpointing Mickey Gall in June last year.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, will also be looking to return to the win column. The 34-year-old suffered his first defeat in the UFC after getting outpointed by Nicolas Dalby in November. Before that, he enjoyed a three-fight winning streak with wins over Means, Gabriel Green and Dwight Grant.

The April 10 card will be headlined by a pivotal ranked middleweight encounter between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori. If confirmed, tt should certainly be interesting to see how Perry interacts with rival Till leading up to the event.

What do you make of this fight? Do you think Perry will return to the win column?