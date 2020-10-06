REPORT | Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Off UFC 256

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will no longer defend his title against Gilbert Burns on December 12 as previously planned according to a report from ESPN. Veteran MMA journalist took to social media last night to break the news, he wrote.

“The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256.”

Helwani later suggested the UFC put together a number one contender fight between Burns and long-time contender Leon Edwards. The Englishman is up for ending his long layoff by facing ‘Durinho’ later this year and sais as much online.

December 12th title fight has been postponed. #UFC256 needs a main event! @GilbertDurinho you little tree stump, you have nowhere to run now! Let’s see who the REAL number one contender is! @ufc @UFCEurope @danawhite.”

“I’ll step in vs @GilbertDurinho he was never the real number one contender. see you dec 12.”

Burns though immediately refused to fight Edwards and announced his intention to wait for the champion to heal up before taking his shot at UFC gold.

“I’m already the number contender, I’m waiting for a title shot,” Burns wrote on social media. “Why should I fight to be a number 1 contender again? You really think that or just hating on Ali (Abdelaziz) again?”

Burns is currently flying high after picking four straight wins since jumping up in weight. The 170lb contender has scored back-to-back high-profile performance of the night bonuses against BJJ wizard Demian Maia and former champion Tyron Woodley to cement his place as the number one contender at welterweight. He was meant to face off against Usman at UFC 251 earlier this year but a positive COVID-19 test meant Burns was forced out of the bout and replaced by Jorge Masvidal who was dominated by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ over five rounds.

Do you think Gilbert Burns should sit out and wait for his title shot?