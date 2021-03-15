It looks like we’ll finally be seeing Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler.

A fight between the pair has been slated ever since Chandler’s dream UFC debut in January when he TKO’d Dan Hooker in the first round of their contest.

However, nearly two months on since and there have been no concrete updates on a next fight for Chandler or Gaethje for that matter. Until now.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed that a fight between Gaethje and Chandler was in the works during Monday’s episode of DC & Helwani. There were no further details beyond that as far as a date and location were concerned.

Regardless, this is great news for the lightweight division which has pretty much been stagnant since Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s quasi-retirement and UFC 257 in January.

We may also see a new contender for the unofficial accolade of the most violent fighter in the UFC.

“You had a guy who I tangled with a couple times named Eddie Alvarez, who beat Justin Gaethje whenever they fought for the unofficial title of Most Violent Guy in mixed martial arts…,” Chandler said in February.

“I think I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC. If Justin Gaethje wants to prove that, he’s gonna need to step in the Octagon against me.”

Who do you have winning this contest?