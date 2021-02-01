Who is the UFC’s most violent fighter? Michael Chandler wants to prove it’s him.

Chandler enjoyed a dream promotional debut when he defeated Dan Hooker via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 257 earlier this month.

It put him right into the title picture mix with some observers calling for him to fight for the vacant title next. Whether that will happen remains to be seen for now.

However, Chandler is willing to fight other contenders for the time being and is targeting Justin Gaethje next. And the former Bellator lightweight champion is also hoping to cement his status as the new most violent guy in the UFC in the process.

“You had a guy who I tangled with a couple times named Eddie Alvarez, who beat Justin Gaethje whenever they fought for the unofficial title of Most Violent Guy in mixed martial arts…,” Chandler told ESPN.

“I think I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC. If Justin Gaethje wants to prove that, he’s gonna need to step in the Octagon against me.”

Michael Chandler staked his claim to a title once contested by Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez in their fight.



Michael Chandler staked his claim to a title once contested by Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez in their fight. And he's offering Gaethje another crack at it

Chandler, of course, is referring to Gaethje’s third-round knockout defeat to Alvarez when they fought at UFC 218 back in December 2017. Leading up to that fight, it was dubbed a clash for the most violent fighter in the UFC accolade which Alvarez ended up earning.

And based on Chandler’s performance against Hooker, a fight with Gaethje certainly promises plenty of violence.

Do you want to see this fight next?