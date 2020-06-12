REPORT | Junior Dos Santos To Face Jairzinho Rozenstruik At UFC 252

Spread the word!













Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is set to square off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 252 on August 15 according to a report from Combate who claim sources with ties to the promotion have confirmed the two heavy hitters are set to meet.

Dos Santos is hoping to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Prior to those defeats the Brazilian was riding high with three consecutive wins over Balgoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. He looks in exceptional shape ahead of his return fight – such good shape many suspected he may be attempting to drop down in weight to 205lbs.

Rozenstruik is on the comeback trail after having his undefeated record ruthlessly taken away from him by Ngannou earlier this year. ‘The Predator’ stormed in with wilds shots at the start of round one catching Rozenstruik clean and knocking him out cold. Prior to that loss Rozenstruik was 10-0 in his professional and had four UFC wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski.

As of right now it remains unclear exactly where this fight will take place. However, one thing that is clear is who will be headlining this event. Earlier this week it was announced Stipe Miocic would defend his belt against former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier. It will be the third time these two men have met. Last time out Miocic stopped ‘DC’ inside four rounds to regain the title he lost after he was knocked out by Cormier a year prior.

Do you think Junior dos Santos can get back in the win column against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 252?