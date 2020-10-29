It doesn’t look like Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera will be competing on the UFC 255 card.

It was recently reported that an exciting bantamweight bout between the pair was in the works for the UFC 255 pay-per-view taking place November 21 in Las Vegas.

However, that is unlikely now according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who states that Vera is now hoping it can be booked for UFC 256 on December 12.

“The Marlon Vera vs. Jose Aldo fight isn’t a done deal for UFC 255 on 11/21, sources say. Vera tells me he loves the fight and is hoping it can be booked for UFC 256 on 12/12, but it is very unlikely that it happens on 11/21.”

UFC 255 is currently headlined by a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez. A women’s flyweight title fight features in the co-main event as Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Jennifer Maia.

Compared to recent pay-per-view events, UFC 255 is weak on star power and the addition of Aldo vs. Vera would have certainly helped.

However, that could be UFC 256’s gain as it also plays host to two title fights including a women’s featherweight clash between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson and a bantamweight collision between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling. Both Aldo and Vera could also serve as potential backups for the bantamweight title fight should either competitor be unable to compete. For now, though, nothing is confirmed.

Aldo is coming off a fifth-round TKO defeat to Yan at UFC 251 in July. Vera, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round TKO win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252 in August.

