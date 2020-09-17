Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to end his retirement to face YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout later this year according to reports.

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally since stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor inside 10 rounds to stretch his perfect record to 50-0.

‘Money’ did return to fighting in 2018 to take on Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout. The 43-year-old wiped out his young opponent inside one round, scoring three knockdowns on route to a stoppage win.

On Saturday (September 12) Mike Feinberg of The Fighting News reported Mayweather had signed a deal to fight Paul and even said he had seen a picture of ‘Money’ signing on the dotted line, he said.

“I’ve got some breaking news for you. Floyd Mayweather Jr is coming out of retirement and has just officially signed a contract to fight in an exhibition match against Logan Paul — YouTube sensation Logan Paul.”

“I don’t understand the fight. Logan Paul has tried his hand at professional boxing — couldn’t the other nobody [that] nobody’s ever heard of before. [Paul’s] now zero and one.

“He’s going to be fighting one of the best in Floyd Mayweather. It’s going to be a joke of a fight, but it’s signed. It’s official.

“I heard it from a reputable source today and even saw the signed picture of the signed contract where Floyd signed on the dotted line for this exhibition match.” (Transcribed by SPORTS BIBLE)

Yesterday YouTuber Keemstar added fuel to the fire by confirming the news and claiming a “boxing insider” had told him that Mayweather vs Paul will happen in 2020.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year!



No joke… that’s boxing insider just told me… pic.twitter.com/uh2UW9Wkdo — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

Pat McAfee also reported the match-up on the latest episode of his podcast, he said.

“Well, here’s some breaking news. Floyd Mayweather Jr. has signed a contract to fight Logan Paul in an upcoming exhibition match to take place before the end of 2020 says source.”

Paul is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer. The YouTuber lost a split decision to fellow viral sensation KSI when they fought in September. The pair first clashed in an amateur bout back in 2018 – the fight ended in a draw.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather will actually fight Logan Paul?