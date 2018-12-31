Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s Quick Finish Of Tenshin Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather’s quick finish in his latest fight has received quite the reaction from the MMA community. The finish of the main event saw Mayweather knock Tenshin Nasukawa down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa corner threw in the towel. In this bout, Mayweather toyed with him throughout and never in danger.
Although he put on a great performance, it won’t count on Mayweather’s boxing record. This event took place on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Check out how the boxing community reacted to the victory here: