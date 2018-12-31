Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s Quick Finish Of Tenshin Nasukawa

Floyd Mayweather’s quick finish in his latest fight has received quite the reaction from the MMA community. The finish of the main event saw Mayweather knock Tenshin Nasukawa down 3 times in 2 minutes and then Nasukawa corner threw in the towel. In this bout, Mayweather toyed with him throughout and never in danger.

Although he put on a great performance, it won’t count on Mayweather’s boxing record. This event took place on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Check out how the boxing community reacted to the victory here:

Floyd drops Tenshin! — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) December 31, 2018

Two knockdowns by Floyd! — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) December 31, 2018

I wonder what percentage of American sports fans are aware that, right this minute, Floyd Mayweather is boxing in Japan. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 31, 2018

Tenshin is so small his punches do nothing to Floyd. Floyd drops him twice in the first. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather wins in 1st round. Tenshin's corner threw in the towel after three knock downs. #Rizin14 #MayweathervsNasukawa — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather KO's Tenshin Nasukawa in R1. That was no exhibition. #RIZIN14 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 31, 2018

Did that just happen????



I'm speechlessssssss… #RIZIN14 — FRANK TRIGG (@FRANKTRIGG) December 31, 2018

Floyd's still pretty good at boxing. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) December 31, 2018

Hope RIZIN got the ratings they wanted out of this cause they will never be able to sell Nasukawa as their star for the mainstream again. — Karaev Fan@Hard work, Dedication (@Karaev_Fan) December 31, 2018