Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II is now official according to a report from The Mac Life which is owned by the former dual weight champion who has now signed his side of the deal.

Earlier this month it was reported McGregor and Poirier were officially booked to rematch at UFC 257 on January 23. UFC president Dana White came out to deny reports the fight was done. It is believed McGregor’s signature is all the fight has needed for some time now, with it McGregor vs. Poirier II becomes official.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

The pair previously fought at featherweight in 2014. McGregor looked spectacular on that night, stopping ‘The Diamond’ inside one round. Since then ‘Notorious’ has enjoyed great success, picking up titles at featherweight and lightweight. He even crossed over into boxing to challenge legendary fighter, Floyd Mayweather. McGregor came up short but made a boatload of money for his efforts.

Poirier also stepped up to lightweight and has looked better than ever. The American managed to claim the interim lightweight title when he beat Max Holloway at UFC 236 last year. Poirier failed in his bid to unify the division against Khabib Nurmagomedov but looked great as he bounced back from that defeat by beating Dan Hooker earlier this year.

Who will win when Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 257?