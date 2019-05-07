Report: Conor McGregor “Ready To Fight Right Now”

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor ready to fight right now is a what one source reportedly said when asked about the return of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

McGregor was in the gym on Monday night training in Ireland. According to a report published by TMZ Sports, he’s “ready to fight right now.” The UFC star had a sparring session with Hans Molenkamp, who created the MMA equipment company, Triumph, and runs the Monster Energy combat program. This dude is lethal as he also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The two men have been good friends for years so once Hans touched down in Ireland, they went for a workout as invited him to Straight Blast Gym. This is where the media outlet noted that Conor looked sharp in sparring sessions and even landed a nice strike that cracked Hans.

The sparring session was described as if McGregor was getting ready for a fight and spoke about how badly he wants the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was added that “He’s ready to fight now. He’s in training. Everything needs to line up correctly, opponent, place and of course, money.”

McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.