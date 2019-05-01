Report: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos Targeted For UFC 239

Former title challenger Claudia Gadelha looks set to make her return to the Octagon for the first time since December.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the plan is for Gadelha to face Randa Markos in a women’s strawweight bout at UFC 239 which takes place July 6 in Las Vegas.

It’s not official yet, with the contracts not signed, but Okamoto adds that it has been verbally agreed to.

Per sources, UFC targeting Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. Contracts not signed, but bout has been verbally agreed to. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2019

Gadelha is currently on a blip, having lost two of her last three fights. Her most recent outing was a unanimous decision defeat to Nina Ansaroff at UFC 232 in December.

However, she will be looking to get back on the win column and stake a claim for another title shot. A run of wins could see her get one, especially with Joanna Jędrzejczyk no longer being the strawweight queen.

As for Markos, she most recently defeated Angela Hill via unanimous decision in March. The 33-year-old will target a second consecutive win for the first time in her UFC career.

UFC 239 is alreadya stacked card that will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and the exciting contender Thiago Santos.