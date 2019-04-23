Video: Watch First Promo For UFC 239’s Stacked Card

UFC 239 takes place July 6 in Las Vegas, and looks set to be one of the cards of the year, if not the best.

Headlining the event is a light heavyweight title fight as Jon Jones defends his crown against the exciting and hard-hitting Thiago Santos.

More UFC gold is on the line as two-weight champion Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm in the co-main event.

Fan favorites Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren will also settle their beef in a welterweight contest while hard-hitting heavyweights in Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou will collide as well.

See the UFC’s first promo for what is a truly stacked card below:

But that’s not all either. Luke Rockhold will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since February 2018 when he makes his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz.

Michael Chiesa will also look to make it two wins in a row when he takes on former title challenger Diego Sanchez in a welterweight bout.

The full card is not even announced yet, so expect more bouts to be announced for International Fight Week.