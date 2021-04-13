A ranked lightweight bout between Carlos Diego Ferreira and Gregor Gillespie is set to take place.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Tuesday that it has been added to the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night event taking place May 8.

That card is notably headlined by a bantamweight contest featuring top-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen and former 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw.

Both fighters are coming off losses. Ferreira saw his six-fight winning streak snapped after losing a split decision to Beneil Dariush back in February.

Gillespie, meanwhile, suffered his first defeat back in November 2019 when he was brutally head kicked by Kevin Lee. He was set to face Brad Riddell last month only for the fight to be pulled due to COVID-19 protocols.

A win for either competitor would see them back on track and potentially climb up the ranks as they look to enter title contention in the future. Ferreira is currently ranked No. 12 while Gillespie is No. 15.

What do you think of this matchup and who comes out on top?