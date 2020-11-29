An exciting lightweight rematch between Carlos Diego Ferreira and Beneil Dariush is set to take place early next year.
That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Sunday that the pair have verbally agreed to to fight on the UFC’s upcoming February 6 card.
“Per sources, Diego Ferreira (@DiegoUFCTX) and Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) have agreed to a fight on Feb. 6. Ferreira is No. 9 in UFC’s lightweight rankings, Dariush is No. 12. Six-fight win streak vs. five-fight win streak, and a rematch of a bout from 2014.”
Their first meeting saw Dariush come out on top after a dominant unanimous decision victory back in 2014. However, both fighters have improved tenfold since and find themselves surging in the top-15 ranks.
Dariush is on a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a knockout win over Scott Holtzman. Ferreira, meanwhile, is on a six-fight winning streak and last submitted Anthony Pettis at UFC 242 earlier this year.
The February 6 card is currently set to be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.
Here is how the card looks as of now:
- Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov
- Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush
- Macy Chiasson vs. Marion Reneau
- Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Wellington Turman
- Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev
- Seungwoo Choi vs. Steven Peterson
- Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson
What do you make of this fight and the card as a whole?