REPORT | Amanda Nunes To Face Felicia Spencer On June 6

Spread the word!













Dual weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title against top contender Felicia Spencer on June 6.

Nunes and Spencer were originally supposed to face off on May 9 at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was scrapped and the 145lb title fight was moved to this weekend’s UFC 249 event. The Brazilian then withdrew from the card as she wished to have a full camp before facing Spencer, Nunes told Brian Campbell CBS Sports.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

ESPN reporter Helwani broke news of the 145lb title fight will now take place on June 6 although it’s venue or position on the card is unclear.

“The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources,” Helwani wrote on Twitter. “Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event.”

The Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer UFC women’s featherweight title fight is officially moving to June 6, per sources. Location TBD. Also TBD whether it will serve as the main event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2020

Nunes hasn’t fought at featherweight since dethroning all-time great fighter Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 in 2018. The Brazilian puncher has since had two defences of her bantamweight belt against Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie.

Spencer returned to winning ways last time out dominating Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and scored a quick TKO victory at UFC Norfolk. The Canadian previously suffered her first career loss against Cyborg who has since moved on to Bellator paving the way for new challengers at the weight.

Will Amanda Nunes beat Felicia Spencer on June 6 to retain her featherweight title?