Amanda Nunes Pulls Out Of May 9 Fight Against Felicia Spencer

Spread the word!













Dual weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes has announced she won’t be fighting top featherweight contender Felicia Spencer on May 9.

Nunes was previously scheduled to fight at UFC 250 in Brazil, however, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant the card was scrapped. The UFC announced their intention to host an alternative card on May 9 from an undisclosed location with Nunes defending her 145lb belt against Spencer on the bill.

Speaking to Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, Nunes said she will not be fighting on May 9 as she wants a full training camp.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9. “I’m going to fight, [but] I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting [May 9].”

Despite the ongoing pandemic Nunes has been able to train everyday at American Top Team in Florida. Her withdrawal is certainly nothing to do with her being out of shape right now, she explained.

“The gym opened just for people that has fights coming up,” Nunes said. “It’s not many people, just me and a couple guys that are going to be on the same card as me. We all have separate training with just me and my coach, one on one.

“I keep in shape like that. I go to the gym only one time in the morning and do everything. I do a couple of things by myself and some things that I need a coach. Then I come home and I really do everything I need to keep in shape. I have a treadmill and some weights.”

The Brazilian knockout artist is looking forward to her match-up against Spencer who shes believes will bring out her best performance.

“I like this matchup a lot,” Nunes said. “I like to fight girls like her — tough, want to fight all the time, she’s not a running fighter. She’s really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me.

How long will it be before we see Amanda Nunes fighting again?