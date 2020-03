Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Brasilia main card is a lightweight affair between Renato Moicano and Damir Hadzovic.

Round 1: Hadzovic starts off with a leg kick. Moicano quickly takes Hadzovic down and transitions to a rear-naked choke. It is over!

Official result: Renato Moicano defeats Damir Hadzovic via rear-naked choke submission (R1, 0:44).