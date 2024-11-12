Renato Moicano Sets Sights on Paddy Pimblett for UFC London Headliner in March

ByCraig Pekios
With the UFC’s return to London in 2025 official, Renato Moicano has the perfect main event in mind.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced that they would be returning to the iconic O2 Arena for its 30th event in the United Kingdom. No official details other than the date — March 22, 2025 — have been released, but No. 10 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano loves the sound of a scrap between himself and Paddy Pimblett headlining the card.

“UFC London Main event!? Moicano vs. Pimblett!? What do you guys think!?” Moicano wrote on X.

Pimblett and Moicano have been jawing at one another for months while racking up wins in the lightweight division. After scoring an epic come-from-behind KO against Jalin Turner and handily dismantling Benoit Saint-Denis in his last outing, ‘Money’ finds himself sitting in the No. 10 spot in the lightweight rankings.

Pimblett calls for a clash with Renato Moicano after dispatching ‘King’ Green in opening round

Meanwhile, Pimblett finally broke into the top 15 with a first-round submission win against Bobby ‘King’ Green in Manchester earlier this year.

Following his big win at UFC 304, ‘The Baddy’ called for a clash with Moicano, believing the Brazilian would be a perfect opponent for him to break into the division’s top 10 and eventually earn himself a shot at the 155-pound title.

“Now I want to fight Renato Moicano,” Pimblett told Action Network. “He wants to fight me. I want to fight him. I think it’d be a fun fight for everyone involved. We’d end up having a good fight. If it was up to me, it’s Moicano. It’s a good scrap,” he added. I was thinking the other week, the perfect route to the title would have been Moicano and then Charles Oliveira.

Since making his UFC debut in September 2021, Pimblett has gone 6-0 with all but two of his fights ending inside the distance.

