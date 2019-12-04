Renato Moicano Moving To Lightweight, Wants Clay Guida For UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight contender Renato Moicano has decided to test the waters at lightweight.

Moicano is coming off a first-round TKO defeat to Chan Sung Jung at UFC Greenville earlier in the summer. That setback marked the Brazilian’s second defeat in a row as well as his third in his last five outings.

Although he is used to cutting weight to reach the featherweight limit, Moicano was advised to make the move up following his loss to Jung. And he has decided to go along with it:

“Some coaches have been asking me to do this test at lightweight,” Moicano told MMA Fighting. “I was apprehensive at first, but Mike Brown has asked me many times since I moved to ATT. We’re used to cutting a lot of weight in Brazil, and that was never a problem for me, but I’ve suffered a lot in my last three fights.

“After my last loss, Mike Brown texted me saying ‘I think it’s time for you to move up. You have to at least make a test. If you don’t like it, fine, you can go back (to 145),’ and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Moicano’s ideal plans?

Facing veteran Clay Guida when the UFC returns to Brasilia on March 14. But even if it’s not Guida, Moicano wants the big-name opponents:

“I’m a huge fan of his [Guida] and since he has fought many times in Brazil before, I don’t think that would be a problem for him,” Moicano added. “He’s a veteran and a popular fighter, so that would be good to maybe make it the main or co-main event in Brasilia.

“He always puts on great fights. I’ve always looked out for big-name opponents since my debut and I plan on doing the same at 155: aim for big fights, good opponents.”

Do you think Moicano will find success at lightweight?